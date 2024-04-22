Media Release

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash that occurred on SR 73 in Highland County on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at approximately 7:20 a.m.

A 2014 Ford Focus was being operated by Briannika Tolle, 17 years old from Hillsboro. Ms. Tolle was traveling southeast on SR 73 near Berrysville Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway striking a mailbox and a tree. Ms. Tolle received serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Ho spital by medical helicopter. Two backseat passengers, Riddick Rankin, 17 years old, and Addison Howard, 15 years old, both from Peebles were also injured. Mr. Howard was also transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later. Mr. Rankin was transported to Highland District Hospital where he was treated for hisinjuries.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Valley CareFlight, Paint Creek Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.