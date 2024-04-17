Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) proudly joined the nationwide observance of National Donate Life Month (NDLM) with a poignant flag raising ceremony and reception on Friday, April 12. The event, held at the hospital’s premises, aimed to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation while paying tribute to the generous individuals who have given the gift of life.

National Donate Life Month, established in 2003 by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations, holds significant importance in promoting the lifesaving act of organ donation. ACRMC, in alignment with this mission, hosted the event to underscore the importance of organ donation and honor those who have contributed to this noble cause.

Jason Francis, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at ACRMC, expressed the hospital’s commitment to raising awareness about organ donation, stating, “The gift of life through organ donation is one of the most selfless acts a person can undertake. By commemorating National Donate Life Month, we aim to inspire our community to consider becoming organ donors and to celebrate the generosity of those who have already made this life-saving decision.”

The reception featured remarks by Matt Niles, Chief Operations Officer of LifeCenter, the region’s federally designated organ procurement organization serving communities in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. Niles highlighted the critical role of organ donation and encouraged attendees to become advocates for this cause.

Additionally, the event featured Brett Miles, a living kidney donor, who shared his personal journey of being a living donor and his ongoing work with LifeCenter of Ohio as a Communication Associate. His inspiring story emphasized the profound impact of organ donation on both donors and recipients.

Throughout the month of April, ACRMC is continuing its efforts to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation. To symbolize this commitment, the hospital has designated a bulletin board in its front lobby as “a place to help align the stars for organ donation.” Individuals are invited to write their name on a star and add it to the wall, symbolizing their support for organ donation and honoring those who have given the gift of life.

For more information about organ donation and how to become a donor, please visit registerme.org/.