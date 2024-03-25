Linda Lee Shelton, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, March 25, 2024. Linda was born June 21, 1939 in Highland County to the late Clarence and Edna (Wilmoth) Fender. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Shelton.

Survivors include two sons, John Shelton Jr. and Rachel Rigdon of Beavercreek and Greg Reed of Maysville; two daughters, Nathania Shelton-Conn and Jamie of West Union and Teena Reed of Maysville; grandchildren, Sydney Shelton, Christopher Thurman, Chasity Thurman-Towler, Chase Sapp, Chancellor Miller, Sara Beth Reed and Josh Reed; and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Gary McCammon officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – noon the day of the service.