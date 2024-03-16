Valeta M. Doorneweerd, 92 years of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

She was born September 14, 1931 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, daughter of the late Clarence A. and Minnie C. (Juenger) Schmidt. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Doorneweerd; son-in-law, Kelly Anderson; brother, Norman Schmidt; and sister, Edna Seikbert.

Valeta is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Troy) Moon of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Sally (Chris Young, fiance) Anderson of Seaman; five grandchildren, Shelby (Marc Sonnega, fiance) Comberger, Abby (Jared) Boone, Christine Moon, Mikelle (Blaise Murraylee, fiance) Moon and Jeremiah Anderson; five great grandchildren, Jackson Comberger, Colton Comberger, Lilah Lopez, Aubrea Anderson and Carson Storer; one sister, Dorothy Schmidt of Ft. Collins, Colorado; several, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Valeta graduated from Mt. Carmel High School and received her Bachelor’s in Education from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. Valeta taught for 17 years.

Valeta, a devoted member of the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church, found solace and belonging in the community of Church Women United. Her unwavering dedication to serving those in need demonstrated her compassionate nature and advocacy for the less fortunate. Throughout her life, she actively participated in various community initiatives, leaving a lasting impact on all those she encountered.

Visitation will be held at the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, on Monday, March 18, 2024, from noon – 1:30 pm.Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., also at the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Highland County Homeless Shelter or the Shawnee Valley Women in Faith.