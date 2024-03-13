News Release

It’s spring-cleaning time and the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Inc, (FoSBC) are jumping right into their first community service project of the year. The publicis welcome to join at the Brush Creek Township Community Park, St. Rt. 348, Otway, Ohio (across the road from the Otway Covered Bridge Park) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Volunteers working in groups will pick up roadside litter on a two-mile section of St. Rt. 348, the Gladys Riley Golden Star Lily Preserve, the Brush Creek Township Community and the Otway Covered Bridge Parks as well as the paved pathway connecting the two.

The FoSBC will provide litter tongs, buckets, trash bags, and safety vests. Participants should bring gloves, wear sturdy footwear, and dress for the weather conditions.

After the clean-up volunteers can gather at the Otway Community Church to share a potluck luncheon. If you’d like to join, please bring a dish to share. The FoSBC will provide compostable table service and water.

If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Jody at fosbc@scpwildblue.com or (740) 493-3062 or text (740) 804-0718.