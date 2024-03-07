By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Sally Anderson and her North Adams High School cheerleading squad have a rather large piece of hardware to add to the overflowing NAHS trophy case after winning a state championship in the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) competition.

The North Adams squad qualified for the state competition in a regional event held in Centerville on February 4 and then performed in the state on March 3 at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio. On Sunday, the NAHS girls won the state championship in the Dvision 5 Rounding category.

Members of the competing squad included Kyla Mahon, Alanna Mays, McKinlee Thompson, Sierra Scales, Emma Jones, Hannah Hesler, Julia Wagner, Kensley Cornette, Mia Scales, Aubrey gill, Sara Scales and Riley Kirker.

The champions are coached by Sally Anderson and Jessica Cornette.