Norman L Newman, 92 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Norman was born on May 21, 1931, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Coleman and Lucille (Grooms) Newman. Norman retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service, including the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the United States Secret Service for 25 years, as well as serving as a former mayor of Peebles.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldon and Gary Newman; and three sisters, Rae Fultz, Phyllis Smalley and Carolyn McAllister.

Norman is survived by his wife, Patricia (Grooms) Newman, whom he married on October 25, 1949. He is also survived by his daughters, Candy (Jim) Smith, of San Antonio and Sandra Reed of Peebles; along with his brother, Tom (Kathy) Newman of Peebles; and his sister, Marilyn Waddell of Peebles. Norman will be greatly missed by his grandson, Todd Reed of Florida and his four great grandchildren, Chase, Cameron, Cade and Cash.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church in Peebles. Gary Brown will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles. Graveside military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Norman’s name to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, Commerce Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.