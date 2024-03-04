It’s with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved matriarch. Judith (Judy) Karen Lampe 83, passed away on March 1, 2024, just shy of her 84th birthday. Judy is reunited in eternal rest with her dearest late husband, Henry Bernard Lampe, and her parents Earl Swearingen and Mary Ruth (Easter, Swearingen) Reid.

Judy is survived by her greatest of loves, her cherished children Scott Shivner and Pam (Rob) Winget; her three grandchildren, Elana (Tyler) West, Evan Winget, and Elysse (Nick) Wagner; one great-grandchild, Theodore Wagner; her brother and closest confidant, Mike (Teresa) Reid; her nephew, Chris (Carrie) and their children, Caroline and Cecelia Reid; and her niece, Maria Reid.

She also had a large extended family from her home in Adams County and extending throughout our great state of Ohio, with whom her love knew no bounds. She had close friends and neighbors that were quite involved in her life. Her home phone never stopped ringing, a delightful tune that perked up her ears, as she loved connecting with others and her days were filled with unending love and conversation. She was a treasured member of the Landmark Church community, where she participated in small groups and Bible studies for decades. She loved a good game of cards and dominoes and enjoyed watching the Xavier Musketeers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Crosstown Shootout, to her Cincinnati family alumni’s chagrin. She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking, the only thing sweeter than the desserts in her kitchen would have to be, without a doubt, her. The world was a better place with this incredibly beautiful woman, but we know without fear she is at home with the Lord.

If you would like to pay tribute to this remarkable woman, the family is honored to receive Judy’s friends on Saturday March 9 for visitation at Landmark Church (1600 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215) from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a gift to Hospice of Cincinnati.