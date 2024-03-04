Gary Gene Pettit, 63, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024, in the place he called home, Adams County. Gary was born on April 11, 1960 in West Union to the late Gary Pettit, Sr., and Donna (Young) Manchester. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Pettit, Sr., and stepfather Bill Manchester.

Gary worked at the Alpine House Assisted Living Facility in West Union at the time of his passing. He was a founding member of the Adams County Ohio Stands United, a group focused on making Adams a Second Amendment County. Gary had an avid love for music and was an accomplished musician and a country music and blues singer for most of his adult life. In his youth, he toured the United States with long-time band manager Don Bowles and opened for many notable talents.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sandy (Knox) Pettit of West Union; daughters, Brooke Pettit of Cincinnati, Amy Pettit of Mainville, Ohio, Heather (Drake) Blackburn of Piketon, Ohio and Kayla (Joey) McConnel of Paradise, Texas; grandchildren, Jared, Lucia, Rhett, Draven, Soren, Haisley, Davis, Walter, Bradley and Jimmy; mother, Donna Manchester; brothers, Bill (Alyse) Pettit of West Union and Ken Pettit of West Union; sisters, Lisa (Benny) McCarty of West Union and Kristi (Randy) Wu of Fairfield, Ohio; nieces, Ashley McCarty and Amber Wolfe; nephew Tony Thompson; and other nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Hope in Seaman, Ohio for their kindness and generosity, to the surrounding community for their thoughts, prayers, and consolation, special friends, Shane (Laura) McCoy and extended family, and the plethora of other close friends for years of fun, memories, and comradery.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.