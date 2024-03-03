Daniel Jay Miller, age 56, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully after his courageous three-year battle with cancer on Thursday February 29, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on September 1, 1967, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Harry and Lydia (Yoder) Miller.

Daniel owned and operated Miller’s Furniture Store on Wheat Ridge Road for many years, and he was a faithful member of the Wheat Ridge East Church. When he was not working, Daniel enjoyed traveling with his loving wife, Mary, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Miller, whom he married on May 17, 1988; five children, Brian David (Esther Ruth) Miller, Kristina Marie (Dean Alan) Miller, Daniel Jay Jr. (Sherilyn) Miller , Esther Leah (Markus Ray) Miller, and Joseph Ray (Special Friend, Ellen) Miller; eight grandchildren, Kayden Daniel Miller, Mia Faith Miller, Kyson Dean Miller, Eriana Grace Miller, Kolson Dion Miller, Kiara Danae Miller, Azariah Cole Miller, and Kylan Daniel Miller; his mother, Lydia Miller; four brothers, Harry Jr. (Leah) Miller, Larry (Esther) Miller, Gerold (Becky) Miller, and David (Gretchen) Miller, and a sister, Malinda (Alva Jr.) Miller. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Harry Miller, and a niece, Leah Renae Miller.

Visitation was held from 3 -8 p.m. on Thursday March 1, 2024 and also from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on March 2, 2024, at the Wheat Ridge Community Building. Funeral services were held at 9 a.m. on Sunday March 3, 2024, and burial followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.