Tommie Tolle, 89 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Tommie was born on August 26, 1934 in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Herman and Grace (Workman) Tolle. He was a member of the Shawnee Community Church in Wamsley. Tommie was a pastor, farmer, and a retired school bus driver for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by ten brothers and two sisters.

Tommie is survived by his wife, Wyvonne (Smalley) Tolle, of Peebles, whom he married on February 20, 1954. This year would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his sons, Gail (Judy) Tolle, Dale (Mary K.) Tolle and Denver Tolle, all of Peebles; and his daughter, Beverley (Jack) McClanahan of Seaman; along with his brothers, Mack (Shawn) Tolle of Colorado Springs and Carl Tolle of Peebles; and his sister, Janice (Randy) Archer of Waverly. Tommie will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. – noon at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, beginning at noon at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Reverend Jeff Montgomery will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.