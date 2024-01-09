News Release

The Adams County Board of Commissioners are thrilled to announce the official opening of the Adams County Training and Business Center, a pivotal milestone for the community. Located in West Union at the site of the former Prather’s IGA grocery store, this 15,000 square foot facility has been transformed into a state-of-the-art center for adult workforce training, setting the stage for a brighter future for Adams County and the surrounding region.

Made possible through support and funding from DP&L (Dayton Power & Light Company), the G.R.I.T. Project, and a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the Adams County Training and Business Center signifies a significant investment in the county’s economic growth and development.

“The opening of the Adams County Training and Business Center is a momentous occasion for our community,” said Diane Ward, President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “This facility will serve as a beacon of opportunity, providing valuable workforce training and education for our residents and the broader region.”

The inaugural class at this facility will be a joint venture between Adams County and Southern State Community College, bringing the Aspire class to the heart of Adams County. This program will offer weekly classes focusing on adult literacy, writing, math improvement, and other essential skills required to excel in today’s competitive job market.

Commissioner Barbara Moore added, “We are excited to launch the opening of the training center and provide the Adams County community with the resources they need to thrive academically and professionally.”

Collaborative efforts have secured commitments from Southern State Community College, Shawnee State University, and Maysville Community and Technical College to provide support for training classes, ensuring a wide range of training opportunities.

Throughout 2024, the Adams County Training and Business Center will roll out additional adult education classes and training programs to meet the evolving needs of local employers. Whether individuals are seeking to advance their careers or enhance their skillsets, the center will be a hub for lifelong learning and growth.

“We welcome all residents and local businesses to take advantage of the training center to grow their skills and grow their businesses,” said Commissioner Kelly Jones.

To celebrate this momentous achievement, a grand opening ceremony is planned for later in the year. It will be an occasion to commemorate the collaborative efforts of government agencies, educational institutions, and private organizations in fostering economic growth and prosperity in Adams County.

For more information about the Adams County Training and Business Center or inquiries about available programs, please contact: Paul Worley, Director, Adams County Economic Development Office, (937) 779 6768, paul.worley@adamscountyoh.gov.