Beverly Black-Taylor, age 81 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday January 5, 2024. She was born June 2, 1942 in West Union, Ohio to the late Raymond “Strikey” and Mary Lou (Prather) Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband John Edward Taylor and her best friend, Pat Mason

Beverly retired from Prather’s IGA after 45 years of service.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Reed and Joey of West Union; brother, Thomas L. Black and Karen of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Alexandria Swango and Bryce, Allison Winters and Austin, and Amanda McFarland and Tyler; great grandchildren, Raelynn, Ellie, Ryker, Wade & Haisley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The

Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.