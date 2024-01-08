Rickey F. Richmond, age 40 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024. Rickey was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on November 26, 1983 to Harriett (Blevins) and the late Rickey A. Richmond. In addition to his father, Rickey was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Richmond.

Survivors include his mother, Harriett Jean Richmond of Stout; wife Kimmy Richmond of Peebles; daughters Katie Richmond, Anna Richmond and Lily Richmond, all of Peebles; sons, Tyler Richmond of West Union and Jacob Richmond of Peebles; and brother Nathan Richmond and Cammie of Freindship. Rickey is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jerry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

