Former Adams County Economic Director Holly Johnson with US Representative Brad Wenstrup, who in 2023 also announced his impending retirement.

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

For many, 2023 was a year of challenges and changes. The world and the nation experienced turbulence and division. War, political polarization, mass shootings, and natural disasters filled the daily news.

In October, an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups began in and around the Gaza Strip. The Russian-Ukraine war is ongoing, with hundreds upon thousands of causalities.

Many of us felt like we’d lost a friend when actor Matthew Perry unexpectedly died in October. In November, the nation mourned the loss of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Donald Trump began his campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential race with seemingly less popular Republican candidates, including Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and others.

AI captivated and concerned many with its capabilities. Some news outlets consider the generative AI the year’s number one story – threat and fascination.

On the lighter side, Taylor Swift had a record-breaking year, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gained a new cheerleader. The color pink went rampant with the film release of “Barbie,” which focused on female empowerment and caused a bit of a stir in some religious circles.

Adams County had our share of events and stories. We experienced community trials and triumphs, too. There were plenty of events and celebrations and collective sorrow.

Operation Better Together

Our small corner of the nation earned some encouraging attention, and the Operation Better Together program became one of the top news stories for 2023.

OBT members continue to move, shake, and catalyze change in Adams County. The program gained national recognition with its innovativeness and “better together” mantra.

In September, OBT representatives Debra Plymail, Director of Ohio Means Jobs. Susan Huff, Assistant Director, Chelsea Phelps, former Adams County Chief Probation Officer Chelsea Phelps, and Danielle Poe, OVACSD Behavior Health Director, presented at the International Workforce Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

“Attendees of the conference learned various ways counties and organizations are helping people to succeed and reenter the workforce after life events that hindered their progress. Plymail described the 12-minute speed presentations they gave in a one-hour time frame. She explained that participants were interested in how Adams County was able to move people forward.”

In late November, OBT welcomed Jared Timberlake, Fatherhood Project Specialist serving Scioto, Adams, Brown, Lawrence, and Pike Counties, and “Dads Matter” was added to the list of programs the group uses as community support.

“Timberlake explained that he would accept referrals from various agencies and reach out to the referred. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms described Adams County’s 210 Program and asked about possibly having Timberlake on their weekly schedule. She said, “A lot of our fathers aren’t involved. But if you approach them and give them an opportunity where they have somebody to support them, they’re more likely to get more involved.” Timberlake also said he would travel to Adams County to perform his services.”

Nearing the end of 2023, Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was notified that,

“The Rural Justice Collaborative (RJC) Advisory Council has selected OPERATION: BETTER TOGETHER in Adams County, Ohio, as one of six new Rural Justice Innovation Sites. These are the country’s most innovative rural justice programs, which will serve as models for other communities. The RJC initiative will provide resources to enable other communities to replicate these Innovation Sites’ successes. “Rural community leaders often don’t have the resources to develop programs from scratch, but we know that many rural justice leaders, like those from OBT, have found innovative solutions to their complex problems. Before this, there had been no nationally concerted effort for justice leaders and their collaborators in other sectors to share what they know. The Innovation Sites provide a framework that others can build from,” said Tara Kunkel, Executive Director of Rulo Strategies, which organized the RJC in partnership with the National Center for State Courts (NCSC).”

Common Pleas Court

Tying into a big year for Operation Better Together, the Adams County Common Pleas Court shared kudos as part of that program along with the newly added CASA program, Latte, the court dog, and the Court’s continued pursuit of awareness and encouragement for the foster care system.

“In January 2023, Kelsey Redmon became the new CASA Supervisor and Court Investigator for Adams County. Her position as CASA Supervisor quickly turned into Assistant Director of CASA for Adams County.

Redmon graduated from Shawnee State University with a bachelor’s in Social Work and Psychology. She started her career at Brown County Children’s Services and was hired by Adams County Children Services in April of 2020 as an ongoing/adoption worker. At the beginning of 2022, she became the agency’s Foster Care/Adoption Specialist. Redmon is a certified trauma resilience practitioner and an Ohio adoption assessor.”

Redmon soon got her Labrador Retriever, Latte, involved in the court system as the first courthouse therapy dog.

“Judge Spencer explained the program, ‘Approximately five years ago, The Supreme Court provided training on the benefits of having on-site, at the Courthouse, what are readily known as ‘Therapy Dogs’. The model was based upon the well-founded theory that properly trained dogs are extremely beneficial in cases where victims, especially child victims, find solace in a loving companion by their side as they are interviewed or are testifying about traumatic events that are difficult to discuss. That loving companion in our Court is Latte!’ He continued, ‘Earlier this year, Ohio’s Legislative Body passed legislation which enhanced victims’ rights to be more fully informed as their case proceeds through the Court system, as well as invite greater participation in their case. In said legislation were provisions to enhance therapeutic practices by the Court for the benefit of traumatized victims as they appear in Court.’

In describing Latte, Spencer said, ‘Latte has been extraordinarily beneficial on an all-day daily basis. A member of our staff owns Latte, Ms. Kelsey Redmon, who offered to lend the services of her beloved and quite intuitive Latte for the benefit of all. We accepted the gracious offer, and then Latte was extensively trained in recognizing persons experiencing anxiety and trauma and the subtle response of companionship and compassion, which only a dog can provide. We have all enjoyed the experience of ‘man’s best friend’ when they lay beside us when we are ill or in times of stress and provide comfort in times of need. That’s what Latte does every day for strangers of all ages who are Court participants and just need a display of love and ‘I’m here for you’ that only a dog can provide. Latte is like the new tool, appliance, or machine introduced to you in your life that works amazingly and makes you wonder how you ever got by without it.’”

Holly Johnson resigns

One of Adams County’s most admired public servants resigned as Director of Economic and Community Development after 24 years of dedicated service to that department.

“Holly wants the community to know that her love for Adams County continues as she transitions into this next season of her life at American Electric Power. She said, ‘I’ve always taken great pride in my work for the county I love and have represented for 24 years. I’ve met and worked with many wonderful professionals along this journey in Adams County. Community collaboration and teamwork have led to countless projects and more than 30 million dollars in investments during my career as Director of Adams County Economic and Community Development. I wish all of those I’ve had the privilege to work with much success.”

Congressman Brad Wenstrup made a special stop in Adams County to present Johnson with the Congressional Record he read in her honor on the House floor.

“Johnson wiped away tears, thanking Congressman Wenstrup, she said, ‘I am humbled.’ He replied, ‘Many a day, you are a breath of fresh air I need in my day.’”

132nd Adams County Fair

It’s a huge event, and the biggest one The People’s Defender covers thoroughly. The Adams County Fair is a week full of 4-H events, food, contests, and loads of work and fun.

-“There will be plenty of warm memories for those who attended the Adams County Fair. For the most part, the weather was warm and at least partially sunny, giving fairgoers ample opportunity to enjoy the fair experience.

Record-breaking attendees entered the gate for the 132nd Fair. With loads of new activities and entertainment, folks gathered from far and wide. Monster trucks, Big Wheels, Dog performances, wood sculptors, and stellar musical performances (including American Idol winner Noah Thompson) all “beefed” up the Senior Fair schedule.”

“The Junior Fair schedule was a non-stop activity from preparation to shows. Young folks with farm tans, wellie boots, long-sleeved white shirts, and blue jeans trod the grounds all week. Kristy Watters of OSU Extension Education, Junior Fair Board President Ryan Shoemaker, and the rest of the Board had a busy week of coordination. As always, the result was exemplary. 4Hers not participating in animal shows displayed booths of impressive projects.”

John T. Lafferty and the Lafferty Legacy

On September 12, 2023, West Union lost a pillar in the community – John T. Lafferty. He was 82.

“John T. graduated from West Union High School in 1959, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball, and later was inducted into the West Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended the Ohio State University for two years where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity before entering the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1962. Following six months of military service at Fort Knox, he began his lifetime service in the funeral profession. John T. was the fifth generation of his family to own the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, established in 1848 by his great-great-grandfather, W.V. Lafferty. He was honored by the Ohio Funeral Directors’ Association in 2013 with his 50-year award. John T. served hundreds of families during his years with the family business, always giving professional care and personal sympathy to those who needed both.”

John T. and his longtime partner and lovely wife, Elaine, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 18.

In April of 2023, The People’s Defender wrote about the 175th Anniversary of Lafferty Funeral Home. “It’s the 175th year anniversary for Lafferty Funeral Home! Six generations strong – “One family – in one location for 175 years, you don’t hear that very often,” said Elaine Lafferty, wife of 5th generation undertaker and Funeral Director John T. Lafferty, and curator of The William Lafferty Memorial Funeral and Carriage Collection.”

The Lafferty Funeral Home is a respected business in the community. Each generation offered compassionate and caring service. Of her husband, Elaine said, ‘John had such a skill with families. He was so kind.’ As far back as the originator, W.V. Lafferty, folks have shared positive reflections. One newspaper clipping reported at the time of W.V.’s death, ‘He was generous in his business matter and buried everybody when called on, whether they had the money to pay “fer” it or not.’

The Lafferty family has footprinted Adams County, The museum exhibits their past and the practice of funeral homes from days gone by. Theirs’ is a fascinating journey. The Lafferty legacy – 175 years of honoring lives and comforting families in the most desolate times.”

Manchester Chief of Police

It was a long time coming and a significant point of discussion and contention in many Manchester Council meetings. Manchester hired Police Chief Dakotah Brown in early July 2023.

“Mayor B.J. Goodwin said, “Seeing that no one is beating down the doors to come here. I’m going to go ahead and make an appointment tonight of the police chief.” She then announced the appointment of Dakotah Brown.

Solicitor Baker explained to the Council, “This appointment is basically subject to a six-month probationary period. At the end of the period, the Council can vote for permanent hire or termination. You can continue to accept resumes.”

Goodwin said that Brown would run the department, and he was aware of when most of the crime was occurring. Jolly piggybacked with an explanation that the budget allows 60 hours a week – 40 for a police chief and 20 for a part-time deputy.”

Inmate smuggles drugs into county jail

“It’s terrifying to think that an inmate smuggled a meth-fentanyl combination drug into the Adams County jail. It’s scary and all too familiar of a growing trend nationwide. According to npr.org, from 2001 to 2018, the number of people who have died of overdoses in county jails increased by more than 200%. And that sort of news needs to be front and center until we eradicate the issue in Adams County and every other county in the nation.

News sources reported that ten people were hospitalized on Friday after being exposed to the drug at the Adams County Jail, and according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, a female inmate arrested on a probation violation on Wednesday distributed the drug that affected several individuals on Friday. Upon entering the jail, she was searched and asked if she possessed any contraband. The drugs were undetected. It was later realized she hid the drugs in a body cavity.

Chief Deputy Bob Ruebusch said, “Two female inmates reported suffering symptoms. They were checked out initially by the paramedics. The girl that brought the drugs in spontaneously confessed, saying, ‘It’s because of me. I gave them the stuff.’” The same inmate then confessed to passing drugs to another cell where inmates had to be removed. Ruebusch said, “Shortly after that, we had our first jailer go down and was in severe distress.” An estimated 6 Narcan injections were administered. Before his transport for treatment, two symptomatic inmates were taken to the hospital.”

New places, new faces, and big changes

And to name a few…

The Queen Beanery

“The name of The Greene Beanery in Peebles changed, but the atmosphere will remain the same with the new owner, Janie Rhoads. Rhoads, also known as The Queen Bee, has been front house of the Beanery since 2015 and is beyond grateful for her new venture. She said, “There’s no reason to change anything because Cheryl (Greene) already laid the foundation.” They may change the drink menu occasionally and throw a few special events on the front lawn for the community. But overall, the Queen Beanery will remain the sweet, safe place for folks to enjoy coffee, a meal, and conversation.”

Brian Baldridge, Director of Agriculture and Justin Pizzulli, Representative 90th District

“Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District, which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County.”

“Scioto County Republican Justin Pizzulli has been sworn in to fill the unexpired term for the 90th House District seat, which was previously held by Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester).”

The Precinct Café

“Inviting, interactive, and inclusive is how I define the community coffee shop known as The Precinct Cafe. Lots of history, gorgeous architecture, and unique shared office space grab your attention as soon as you walk through the front doors,” said Liz Lafferty, Superintendent of Adams County Board of DD.

Under the direction of General Manager Sierra Purdin, The Precinct Café will have its Grand opening on December 15 at 7:00 a.m. Lafferty said, ‘The entire county will get to experience what coffee, food, and community truly means.’”

Sunset Bowl

“An Adams County institution is set to return as the Sunset Bowl, closed since 2019, will soon be open full-time for business, serving countians who love the game of bowling plus the popular bowling alley food.

In 2019, long-time sunset owner, Dave “Fuzzy” Osman, decided to call it quits after 40 years of business and in June 2022, the property was purchased by couples Jarod and Catherine Hirsch and Kelly and Rhonda Jones with plans to remodel, renovate and bring back the popular recreation spot.”

Ariana Bowles Norris

“Arianna Bowles Norris is back home in Adams County, serving as the Chief Juvenile Prosecutor. The daughter of C103’s Don and Venita Bowles said, ‘I’ve always wanted to come back, and when the opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t say, ‘no.’”

DJ Osborne

“Of his recent relocation to Adams County, Osborne explained that as his parents were growing older and he was missing home, the family decided to move back. His son, Dirk, will start his junior year at the Ohio State University this fall. Martha is working with DJ for the time being.”

Attorney Osborne announced his candidacy for Prosecuting Attorney at the 2023 Annual Democratic Fall Fundraiser in October.

Jill Wright and Sonya Meyer

“Sonya Meyer is no stranger to Adams County Children Services. She’s worked there for 29 years, starting after graduating with a Social Science degree from Shawnee State University. A native of Adams County, Meyer began at Children’s Services as an ongoing caseworker in 1994 and continued until 1999, when she became a supervisor. She was hired as the new director in June following Jill Wright’s departure.”

Holly Johnson and Paul Worley

“’We lean on the shoulders of those that came before us,’” said Paul Worley, Adams County’s new Director of Economic and Community Development. Worley started his new role on May 22nd, replacing former Director Holly Johnson, who resigned from her position.

Worley, who has seven and a half years of military experience, served as an Adams County Commissioner and business professional, is up for the challenge of this new season. ‘Number one, we need to take care of our local businesses here – keeping them and allowing them to grow. They are the ones that are here for the right reasons. They are not here for tax breaks. The job also entails bringing in outside businesses to the county,’ said Worley.”

David Kelley and Aaron Haslam

In 2023, David Kelley retired as Adams County’s Prosecuting Attorney.

On June 30, 2023, “Commissioner Barbara Moore motioned to appoint Haslam as the Acting Prosecuting Attorney, saying, “To fill the likely what’s going to be a 27-day ‘roughly’ process for the Central Committee to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term.” Solicitor Randalyn Worley read the legal language about the appointment.

Moore said, ‘I would move to appoint Aaron Haslam as Acting Prosecuting Attorney pursuant to 305.02 D of the Ohio Revised Code.’ Kelly Jones seconded the motion.”

Richard Seas and Dawn Wallace

“The Adams County Ohio Valley Local Board of Education has selected Dawn Wallace to serve as their superintendent effective August 1, 2023.

Mrs. Wallace will replace Mr. Richard Seas who is retiring. Mr. Seas served the district as Superintendent for eight years.

‘We are very pleased with the amount and quality of candidates we had interested in this position said Board President Dr. Gay Lynn Shipley. ‘We have an amazing district and are very excited about this next school year. We are looking forward to working with Mrs. Wallace. She brings an abundant amount of talents and skills to our school district. We are very excited to welcome her as Superintendent of Adams County Ohio Valley Local Schools.’”

Election – Issues 1& 2

There were many strong opinions on Issues 1 and 2 in the November election.

“The ballot language for Issue 1’s proposed constitutional amendment is ‘A self-executing amendment relating to abortion and other reproductive decisions.’ For many, this Issue is a hands-down “No” vote, and for many others, it’s a firm “Yes.” Most of the folks who said they would vote no believe that life begins at conception. They are also concerned about the possibility of late-term abortions and the discounting of parents’ rights to be involved with decisions. The yes voters do not feel like the government should have the right to decide on reproductive matters, and the decision should be between a woman and her healthcare provider. The Issue has many folks questioning the language and what will happen in cases such as rape and incest. A few said, ‘It’s not a black-and-white Issue.’”

“Responses on Issue 2 were not as straightforward. Issue 2 is a proposed law ‘to commercialize, regulate, legalize, and tax the adult use of cannabis.’ Many folks believe that marijuana is much like alcohol and should be regulated. Several shared that they were “for” generating new tax revenue. Still, others cited that our system’s marijuana policy is a failed one and unfairly punishes for this minor offense. Ohiosos.gov argument for Issue 2 states, ‘This proposed law models the best practices of 23 other states to create a system that regulates and taxes marijuana just like alcohol.’”

“While they lost in Adams County, the highly publicized State Issues 1 and 2 passed statewide.”

House Bill 283

The year’s biggest story came when The People’s Defender learned about proposed House Bill 283 sponsored by State Representatives Justin Pizzulli and Jean Schmidt.

“The People’s Defender recently learned about HB 283, a bill “To amend sections 2151.07, 2301.02, and 2301.03 of the Revised Code to add a judge to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas, who shall be designated as the judge of the court’s Probate and Juvenile Division, and to declare an emergency.” Indeed, one would expect the presiding Judge of the Common Pleas Court, Judge Brett Spencer, who was re-elected in 2022 after serving 18 years in his seat, to know what his Court needs and does not.

State Representatives Justin Pizzuli and Jean Schmidt sponsored the bill. On October 25, Pizzuli and Schmidt testified at the bill’s first hearing. Pizzuli named the current Adams County Commissioners, saying they “have diligently prepared for this vital expansion over the past several years.” Both Pizzuli’s testimony and Commissioner Diane Ward insisted that Judge Spencer wanted to add another judge to the Common Pleas Court based on a committee formed to examine the possibility in 2010, which dissolved in 2011. Thirteen years later, Pizzuli and Ward asserted that Spencer still wanted to add a new judge. One problem – they didn’t ask Judge Spencer.”

Judge Brett Spencer testified in a November 14, 2023, Ohio House Civil Justice Committee hearing regarding HB 283.

“Adams County’s Honorable Judge Brett Spencer testified last week at the Civil Justice Committee Meeting regarding HB 283. Spencer discussed his thoughts and opposition to the “emergency” of such a bill. However, as noted in last week’s People’s Defender article, he is not an opponent to eventually adding a judge. His concern is driven by an attempt “to retroactively change the 2022 ballot and modify the will of the voters in Adams County and strip me of jurisdiction of the juvenile division where my greatest passion lies.” Spencer is also concerned with the need for due diligence to prove the need and sustainability of a second judge.”

Following a series of articles and hearings –

“Adams County citizens joined the conversation and communicated to Ohio legislators. On December 14, 2023, The People’s Defender learned that HB 283 was tabled as it needed more votes to pass. Emergency eliminated. The bill will be addressed again in 2024.

Without the rush and urgency, the consideration of adding another judge for the Probate and Juvenile division of the Adams County Common Pleas Court offers the proper research and evaluation of such a vital decision.”

And with the drop of a ball – it’s 2024—fresh news to make and report. The People’s Defender hopes your New Year is filled with goodness, grace, prosperity, and encouraging news, and all that news can be found in our pages!