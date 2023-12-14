The Precinct Cafe opens December 15

By Sherry Larson

The People’s Defender

“Inviting, interactive, and inclusive is how I define the community coffee shop known as The Precinct Cafe. Lots of history, gorgeous architecture, and unique shared office space grab your attention as soon as you walk through the front doors,” said Liz Lafferty, Superintendent of Adams County Board of DD.

On December 7, board members, staff, and a few local supporters came to the “soft opening” where Lafferty paid tribute and said farewell to three long-term board members – Shirley White, Marti Knauff, and Linda Waugh, whose terms end on December 31, 2023. Other board members include Susan Sexton, Judy Hazelbaker, Tony Baker, and Sherry Larson.

Lafferty continued to explain, “This 14-month Employment First project is complete and will be employing 13 individuals, of which five are individuals with disabilities. COVID forced people into seclusion, especially those with specific disabilities that included certain medical conditions. The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities knew this building would allow for many more opportunities than just agency offices.”

The staff is well-trained, the space is fun, stylish, and organized, and the equipment is state of the art and a bit complicated to those of us new to the inner workings of a coffee shop.

Under the direction of General Manager Sierra Purdin, The Precinct Café will have its Grand Opening on December 15 at 7 a.m. Lafferty said, “The entire county will get to experience what coffee, food and community truly means.” She described, “A monthly community “give back” to different community groups and causes is what all the cafe” tips will be returned to.”

“Sierra Purdin has selected a very bright and energetic team that will deliver the best of the best on all levels!” said Lafferty. Purdin added, “It’s been a long time coming for many people. I’m a little newer to the project.”

Lafferty said that she and former Finance Manager Melinda Horsley immediately knew that Purdin was the perfect candidate for the job. Purdin has a wide range of business experience and told The Defender, “I’m really happy to be here.”

Purdin thanked everyone in attendance and extended her gratitude to all who made the Café come to fruition. “I’m really proud to be a part of it.” Purdin introduced baristas and Café staff working the event. Everyone was upbeat and excited about the new coffee shop venture. T.J. Liston said he was excited because he was “going to make good money.”

Lafferty extended a round of thank yous to everyone involved in the project. She shared an emotional few minutes, acknowledging the three board members concluding their time on the board.

Describing her as a “partner in crime,” Lafferty thanked Melinda Horsley for her valuable contributions in developing the Precinct Café. Horsley, who resigned earlier this year, works for Manchester Local School District.

It’s finally here, West Union! Visit The Precinct Café this Friday and beyond to enjoy coffee, food, and community.