Carter Crawford of Winchester, Ohio was awarded a National Championship in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country series. GNCC is an American racing series. The off-road series was founded in 1975 by Dave Coombs and is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist.Association (AMA). The competition is similar to motocross but, instead features an extended cross country, off road course of 8 to 12 miles. GNCC races are physically and mentally demanding, lasting up to 3 hours and leading 2800 riders through Terrain ranging from woods, hills, mud, rocks, roots, motocross sections and more.

Carter is a Senior at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. He will graduate in May 2024 with a Bachelors in Biology Pre-Med with a minor in Chemistry.

Crawford competed in class 19+C and raced 11 out of 12 races in seven states throughout the 2023 season. There were 62 competitors in his class throughout the season. He took the podium eight out of 11 races, with two first places finishes. This consistency ensured his championship.

“This championship was a goal I set for myself after I ran my first GNCC race,” said Crawford. “The Ironman 2021. 2022 was the first full year I ran a complete GNCC series and finished thirrd overall. This year I increased my training, put my head down and pushed myself to stay consistent and learn from each race to improve for the next and it paid off. Additionally having the best mechanic didn’t hurt!”

“Thank you to my sponsors and support system. Jeremy Harlow with Harlow Motorsports in Jackson, Ohio kept my ATV screaming across the country. He puts everything he has in this sport and makes stellar engines. This whole year would not have happened without his hard work and dedication to me and our program. Ride Center USA of Hazard, Kentucky, I cannot say enough about this family owned and operated business. They are always there for me providing any and all parts I need to keep it running, and genuine caring for me and my dreams. The Winchester Carpet Outlet has been with me since the beginning of my racing career three years ago. I could never thank them enough for the constant support and encouragement in every aspect of my life. Additionally thank you to my family and friends for the love and encouragement.”