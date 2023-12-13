Adams COunty’s Unsung Heroes

Around the table from left to right, Tianna Sammons Highland County Community Action, Charlene Fithem ABCAP, Julia Dodds and Tara Pendell of First State Bank in Hillsboro, John Hackley, Reporter Times Gazette, Frank Schoolcraft Home Repair, Mike Fossil Roofx (Not in photo: Johnny Kellough of Lowes in Hillsboro and Mark Wickerham of West Union Electric and Plumbing Supply) (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Because most unsung heroes are unsuspecting and come in all shapes, sizes, professions, and backgrounds, The People’s Defender recognizes there are far too many to cover in one limited series. Sometimes, we get lucky and discover several at once, which is the case with a group of professionals setting out to make this holiday season an extra memorable one for two families in Adams and Highland counties.

Frank Schoolcraft of Adams County owns a home repair service. He told The Defender that one morning, he woke up with something heavy on his head and heart. He wanted to orchestrate a gift for a family this holiday season. His vision was to provide a substantial gift that would benefit and help lift the burden of the adults and comfort the children.

Schoolcraft spearheaded a committee including Tianna Sammons of Highland County Community Action, Julia Dodds and Tara Pendell of First State Bank in Hillsboro, Charlene Fithem of ABCAP, Johnny Kellough of Lowes in Hillsboro, Mike Fossyl of Roofx, and Mark Wickerham of West Union Electric and Plumbing Supply.

The group met last week, and Schoolcraft recapped their plans. He explained that they wanted to provide something for the children, but the concept of this surprise would be centered on the parents or caregivers and a gift that would make their lives a bit easier. Schoolcraft becomes emotional as he explains the mission. “I want to see the smile and wonder for the parent again,” he said. He continued, “I want them to remember what it was like to get presents.”

Pendell piggybacked, describing the type of family they were hoping to support. “They’re trying to make Christmas special for their children.” She went on to say that the idea was to uplift the caregiver’s spirits. Pendell clarified that the committee was formed because people are stronger and can do and provide more when they join a collaborative effort. Schoolcraft added, “The goal is to give them something solid to keep the family dynamic going.”

Schoolcraft said, “Everybody likes gifts – it doesn’t matter how old or young we are.” It isn’t just about giving a family a gift – it’s about giving them hope. Pendell said it was essential to let the caregivers know they are cared for.

Sammons and Fithem set out to determine the ideal families from Adams and Highland counties to serve. Schoolcraft said, “We knew we didn’t have the experience or expertise to identify the families,” so having these ladies participate was crucial. The ladies announced who they had found and described the need.

Once the families were identified, watching and listening to the heads and hearts in motion was encouraging as they brainstormed the next steps. The group plans to get together next week to finalize the details and present their families with Christmas cheer the following week – a few days before the holiday.

This mission is a first-time endeavor for the group of unsung heroes. With a focus on caring for the caregivers, it’s different from toy drives and child-focused giving. Schoolcraft said, “You’re giving them something sustainable.”

Schoolcraft looks at the committee and comments on their collaboration. He said, “All of a sudden, there’s a network being built here – relationships.” And those relationships are building more connections as they reach out and become heroes for two families this holiday season.