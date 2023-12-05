By Denae Jones

“Well, that’s exciting for Erika, right Dad?” That was the sweet response from a young boy when his parents explained to him that Erika Cox, a very influential 19-year-old in the Bethel community, was now in heaven. One reason his son was able to respond with such hopeful faith is because Erika herself helped teach the children in his church how to pray and love Jesus.

Many adults did not respond in the same way. They wanted to know why God let her succumb to injuries obtained after a head-on collision when she was so faithful and had so much going for her. Why?

The truth is, even if we knew why, it wouldn’t take away the pain. She would still be gone. Instead, the focus can be turned to the many ways God showed up right in the middle of such a horrific tragedy.

It just ‘happened’ that many members of Erika’s church family were the first on the scene of the accident and were there to hold her and pray over her, so she wasn’t alone. They also knew the driver who hit her, from the same community, and prayed over him as well. God was at the scene of the accident.

Both drivers were taken to the same floor of the same hospital. Instead of breaking out in fights and accusation, Erika’s family asked the community to pray for the other driver and his family, as he is fighting for his life as well. His family was going through the same wave of emotions. The hashtag #LoveLikeErika was created as a reminder to choose love and forgiveness, because that is what Erika would want. God was with both families.

Erika chose to give life, even through her death. As an organ donor, she helped others have a second chance at life. Hundreds showed up and lined the walls of the hospital for her memorial walk. The staff said they had never seen anything like it. God was at the hospital.

When she was in high school, Erika championed blood drives, encouraging others to save lives through blood donation. A blood drive was organized at her high school on December 1, and when they said it was in memory of Erika, every slot was filled. God showed up at school.

At her celebration of life at her hometown church where she grew up and served others so well, almost 700 people showed up. Knowing that friends from her college and the zoo, where she worked, would be coming from out of town, many church members gave up their seats for other guests. Others parked far away to offer closer parking spots for those who needed them. Stories were shared, voices were lifted in songs of praise, pictures and videos were shown of a life well-lived, and hundreds heard the message of salvation, maybe for the first time. God showed up at her celebration.

Many business signs throughout town were changed to #LoveLikeErika. T-shirts were created in her memory, and the local ice cream shop called their Orea shake “The Erika” for the weekend, as it was her favorite. The proceeds from both will go to a scholarship fund in her name. God showed up in the community.

Her celebration happened to be the night of the Down Home Christmas parade. Her church changed their Christmas-themed float to “Be The Light – #LoveLikeErika.” It honored her well, but no longer fit within the boundaries of the Christmas theme, and therefore out of contention to win a prize for best float. The first-place winner declined their award and gave it to Erika’s float instead. God showed up at the parade.

The Sunday after her celebration of life, new faces were sitting in the sanctuary of her church. They were there because of Erika’s witness. God was near to the brokenhearted.

How did a girl of only 19 years old have such a profound influence on so many? By her love. See, she knew the secret. She knew that if you truly love someone, what you want most for them is not for them to just be happy here. Happiness is fleeting, as we witnessed this week. Erika understood that if you really love someone, more than anything, you want to see them have the joy that is found through loving the Lord. She wanted them to find the faith that will get them eternal happiness in heaven. One of her last posts said that she had such a great fall “watching my sweet friends commit their lives to Jesus!” God showed up in Erika’s smile, heart, and witness to others.

God didn’t make this happen to Erika. This is earth, not heaven. Bad things happen because we are human and tend to make terrible decisions and mistakes. God never promised us an easy life. In fact, he said it would be difficult. But he did promise that he would be beside us when the tragedy strikes.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18

It’s possible that through this tragedy, someone prayed or went to church for the first time. Perhaps her example urged someone to choose forgiveness where it had otherwise been withheld. Maybe someone signed up to give blood or be an organ donor when they would not have considered it before. Or maybe someone gave their heart to Jesus, because if that’s what made her so genuine and loving, they want the same. Like that little boy, anyone who knew Erika has no doubt that she is in heaven. People want to love like Erika because she loved like Jesus.

God showed up in Erika’s life. He showed up through her death. He will continue to show up in the generations to come, through those who came to know and love Jesus because of this beautiful soul.

If you are in a dark place in your life, I encourage you to look around for the ways God is showing up, then use that to be God’s light to others.

Have a blessed week, friends, and #LoveLikeErika