By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Merry and Bright Christmas Cheer 2023 has begun and this year we are focusing on Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, Ohio. The list will be posted on our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/adamscountyseniors.

We are pleased to announce that Gentle Chair Yoga will be returning to the Senior Center by a certified instructor starting Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10 a.m. and each Friday following. There is no charge for Senior Citizens. Seating is limited so please contact Teresa at (937) 544-3979 Ext. 104 to secure your seat.

Here are a few dates to note in December:

• December 7, 14, 21 and 28 – Every Thursday a group of lively and fun folks come to play cards and socialize starting at 11:30 a.m. and usually finish about 3:30 p.m. Free to any senior who wishes to attend.

• December 21 – Free Lunch & Game Day. Sponsors will provide a free lunch and call the numbers for Fun Bingo with prizes and begins at 11:30 a.m. Thank you to this month’s sponsors: Adams County Regional Medical Center and Heartland Hospice.

• December 22 – Our office will be closing at 1 p.m. for our staff holiday gathering and end of year celebration.

• December 25 and 26 – Our office will be closed in celebration of the holidays.

From Caring Places Management – Why Are The Holidays Important for Seniors? It can be easy to get caught up in the busyness of the season, but it is essential to reflect on what the holidays are indeed about and the importance of holidays for seniors.

Time with Family – Time with family is critical at all stages in life, but it can be of special importance to seniors around the holidays. For many older adults, the holidays are one of the only times during the year when the entire family gets together.

Combating Loneliness – Spending time with family, friends, and neighbors during the holidays can do wonders for mental health and keep feelings of loneliness and isolation at bay.

Sharing Traditions and Bond with Younger Generations – Holidays create a unique space for seniors to bond with younger generations and create lifelong memories.

Time to Reflect -The holidays provide a time to take a break, slow down, and reflect on what has happened during the year.

Reconnecting Spiritually – For some seniors, the holidays are a time to reconnect with faith. Faith can bring seniors a sense of peace they take with them for the rest of the year.

Giving Back and Connecting with the Community – Giving back or volunteering is important for seniors because it can provide a sense of purpose and allow seniors to contribute to the community.

Make This Year a Special Holiday for Seniors – Holidays for seniors can be the source of some of the most cherished times of the year. Take a moment this season to pay attention to what your senior friend or family member needs.

Just A Thought: “The best way to spread holiday cheer is to be the joy and kindness you wish to see in the world.” ~graciousquotes.com