Dolly ( Coomer) Speers , 82, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2023, at 4:11 p.m. at the Compassionate care center in Richmond, Kentucky, surrounded by family who loved her more than words can express.

Dolly was born in Morrow, Ohio on January 14, 1941 at 1:30 a.m. Dolly was a special person who impacted many. Dolly was also known as “Mom”, “Nan”, “Granny” and “Mamaw.” Dolly had a life that was filled with much love; she had much empathy and so much understanding for anything that others were going through. She was “Nan” to many people. She was many people’s “ride or die.” Dolly had many sayings but her favorite sayings were “Just put one foot in front of the other”, and “Well we will just have to weather it,” and “I love you bunches and bunches.” As well as “Hugs and Kisses Honey.”

Her formative years were spent in Morrow, Ohio. She was a high school graduate, earning her GED and later in life, she went back to school where she obtained her STNA and then later her Dietary manager license. She worked as a Dietary manager at Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, Ohio, where she had a huge impact on everyone- the residents as well as the people she worked with. The story of her life is found in the impact she lovingly had on other people. Over the years, many people called upon her for advice and she was a safe space for many people throughout her life. She would also often know who was calling before she even answered the phone and she was a friend to many and intuitively knew what other people needed. She was a vessel of guidance, love and comfort to many throughout the years.

A person of many interests, Dolly lived a full life. Being very artistic, she enjoyed painting, woodworking and various arts and crafts that she created. Along with Ronnie, she created many crafts and painted ornamental concrete in her shop in Winchester, Ohio. She also created lasting memories there where much of the community would stop in just to say hello to her and Ronnie. Dolly never met a stranger and had a sixth sense when someone needed something and much of the time she would take the time to stop doing whatever she was doing and to listen to whoever needed her to do so.

Dolly was very protective of animals and anything and anyone that did not have a voice.The family’s dogs were a huge part of her daily life; Henry in particular sat by her side every single day. Much of her joy later in life also came from Spending time with her grandchildren who more than adored her, spending time with the dogs, doing crossword and puzzle books and scratching off lottery tickets as well as watching her favorite television shows.

Dolly was married to Ronald C. Speers in 1957 and together they raised five children and owned a beautiful farm in Tranquility Ohio. Together they moved to Adams County in the late 1970’s, from Trotwood, Ohio where she had previously owned and operated a daycare business out of her home. In the early 1990’s they moved to Winchester, Ohio. Dolly lived in Adams County until 2015. Dolly lived with her daughter, son in law and grandchildren in Middletown, Ohio beginning in 2015 up until the time of her death. In 2023, she moved to Berea Kentucky with them.

Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Speers; her son Terry Speers; and her daughter Melody ( Suzie) Erkenbrecher; as well as her parents, Daisy and Fred Coomer; and Brothers Lenvil Coomer, Robert Coomer, Lonnie Coomer and Larry Coomer.

Dolly is survived by daughters Dawn ( Lance) Holcombe, Cherry ( Ned) Nice and Heather ( Harley) Rogers, as well as her sister Dorothy ( Gerald) Marcum. Dolly was blessed with many Grandchildren, Jordan ( Tina) Speers, Justin (Danielle) Speers, Kimberly (Nick ) Miller, Daniel (Ana) Novak, Stephanie ( Fallon) Novak, Jennifer ( Tim) Adams, Mathew ( Kara) Garrison, David ( Emile) Erkenbrecher, Andrew (Bittany ) Erkenbrecher, Alex Rogers, Corbin Rogers, and Brooklyn Rogers. She also had 21 great grandchildren. Dolly also had many, many, many friends.

It was Dolly’s wish that no service be scheduled at this time.

Special mention and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and doctors in the emergency room and intensive care unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea Kentucky for the loving care that they gave Dolly and her family. They routinely offered excellent care, loving support, many prayers, coffee, and food. Thank you also to Compassionate care Hospice in Richmond, Kentucky.