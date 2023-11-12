Estella “Stell” G. Hall, 81 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Salyer Group Home in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Stell was born on June 11, 1942 in Winchester, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph E “Ed” and Audrey M (Bentley) Fite. She took great pride in caring for her family and home. Stell loved to bowl and play golf, and she enjoyed cooking.

In addition to her parents, Stell was preceded in death by her husband, William D “Bill” Hall, whom she lost in November 2020. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joe Fite.

Stell is survived by her sons, Timothy (Kristi) Hall of Winchester and Steven (Sandra) Hall of Amelia; and her daughter, Teresa (Terry) Jodrey of Winchester. She also leavers her brothers, David (Jackie) Fite of West Union and Randy (Mel) Fite of Amelia. Stell adored her grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held following the visitation,on Saturday, November 11, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Gene Toole officiated the service and the burial followed at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel).