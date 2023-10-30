Juanita Eileen (Sowards) Lewis, 88 years of Blue Creek Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2023, at the Inpatient Hospice Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Juanita was born on April 17, 1935 one of nine children to the late Homer Preston and Elizabeth (Schuler) Sowards of Friendship, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Lewis, whom she married on January 18, 1955. To this union was born five children, all surviving, Randall Blaine Lewis (Valarie), George Timothy Lewis (Teresa), Susan Elaine May (Jeff), Sally Jane Florence (Butch) and Richard Andrew Lewis (Kelly).

Juanita has one surviving sister, Linda Hodge of West Portsmouth. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Pete, Paul, John, Joe and David Sowards. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Virginia Shepherd and Blanche Hafer.

Juanita is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Jeremy, Amanda, Jeremiah, G. Paul, Matthew Lewis, Mari Beth Yoder, Dustin Young, Emmalee Cox, Kelsey Young, Austin Brown, Cody Lewis, Rayshel Elliott and Marlana Abbott, who also called her Mamaw; 12 great grandchildren, Blake Mowen, Miranda Stamper, Ethan and Evan Thompson, Timmy Lewis, Colt and Emilee Taylor, Jaida Harrison, Hallee, Clare and Kline Cox, Claire Elliot; and three great- great grandchildren, Jamesyn, Huntlee and Raeleigh Stamper. Juanita is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were all so special to her.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Moores Chapel Church in Blue Creek. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Interment will be following the funeral service at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery.