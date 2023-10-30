Press Release

The Adams County Community Foundation has announced it will start accepting scholarship applications on Wednesday, November 1.

Applications are available to high school graduates in Adams County who will be attending college or trade school in 2024. The window to accept applications will close February 14, 2024.

Applicants should go to the Adams County Foundation website, www.accfo.org, and click on the Scholarship Application button to begin completing the application.

“Thanks to the generosity of several donors, we now have four endowment funds providing scholarships to Adams Countians attending colleges and trade schools,” said Foundation President Paul Worley, “The first fund, the Adams County Scholarship Fund, was created by two graduates from Adams County through an IRA Charitable transfer, followed by the Earl and Helen Johnson Fund by Bill Johnson, the Charles Hugh McGovney Fund by Sue McGovney, and now the newly created C E Smith Family Scholarship Fund.”

In addition, he noted that 25 scholarships were awarded from the endowments last year. Worley also wanted to remind everyone desiring to support the Foundation that it accepts all types of donations including cash, stocks, and all types of real estate. Debit and credit card donations can be made by going to accfo.org and clicking on the Donate Now button.

Adams County Foundation’s partner, the Scioto Foundation (www.sciotofoundations.org), is helping administer the scholarship program.

Further information is available at the Adams County website, accfo.org, by phone at (937) 544-8659 or at info@accfo.org. Help with the application is also available by calling Ginnie Moore at the Scioto Foundation at (740) 354-4612 or by email at ginnie@thesciotofoundation.org.