The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its upcoming event, the second annual “Turkey Hunt,” a creative initiative to boost the small business holiday shopping season. Dubbed “a turkey hunt like no other” by the Chamber, this event promises to bring a thrilling experience to the local community.

Jason Francis, Chair of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about this county-wide community event. He noted that the Turkey Hunt aims to drive foot traffic to local businesses and provide two lucky families with a free two-minute shopping spree at one of Adams County’s exclusive locally owned grocery stores.

“We are thrilled to introduce this innovative Turkey Hunt, which we hope will engage the community in supporting our local businesses as we prepare for the upcoming holiday season,” said Francis. “In these challenging times, it is more crucial than ever to shop local and show our support for our small businesses. Adams County is incredibly fortunate to have dedicated small business owners like those at Peebles Save-A-Lot, who not only serve the community but also give back to it.”

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s Turkey Hunt began onOctober 31 and will run through November 13, encompassing various locations throughout Adams County. This exciting scavenger hunt involves finding “turkeys” strategically placed on yard signs at 20 local businesses. These yard signs will have letters that spell out a specific phrase.

Hunters are encouraged to unscramble the letters on the yard signs and submit their findings online at https://bit.ly/ACTurkeyHunt. Participants who correctly decipher the phrase will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a thrilling two-minute shopping spree at the Save-A-Lot store in Peebles, Ohio, scheduled for Thursday, November 16.

The Chamber will provide daily hints to assist hunters in their quest. The lucky winners will be selected on November 13 and notified via phone call.

The two-minute shopping spree event will be broadcasted by GoodGuysRadioTV, adding an extra layer of excitement to this unique experience.

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce, established in 1989, is a community-driven organization that passionately represents the county’s business community. Its mission is to promote the enhancement, preservation, and growth of both the physical and economic landscapes within the county. The Chamber of Commerce serves as a dedicated advocate for local businesses, constantly seeking opportunities to benefit its members.

For more information about this event, please visit the Adams County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or contact them directly at (937) 217-7596. Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in this exciting event and support local businesses in Adams County