Chester Graham, age 88 years of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023. Chester was born August 30, 1935 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Earl and Mildred (Thomasson) Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jerry Graham, and daughters Deborah Bynum, Leah Patzer, Julia Adams and Joanna Philpott.

Chester retired from DP&L after 37 years of service.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Graham of San Diego, California and Stephen Graham of Chillicothe, Ohio; daughter Rebecca Philpott of Murphy, N0rth Carolina; several grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.