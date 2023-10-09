Submitted News

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District and North Adams High School warmly invite all students and community to attend their College Fair on Thursday, October 19 . The doors will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 1 p.m. Over 42 colleges had registered to be in attendance as of press time and all high schools from Adams and Brown counties are welcome to attend.

Those schools/organizations will include Alice Lloyd, Aveda Institute, Beauty Artistry Institute, Cincinnati State, Defiance College, Eastern Michigan University, Franklin College, Full Sail University, Hocking College, Lincoln Memorial University, Lincoln Tech, Lourdes University, Malone University, Marietta College, Marshall University, Miami University, Morehead State University, Mount St. Joseph University, Muskingum University, Ohio Dominican University, OhioMeansJobs, Ohio University, Otterbein University, Penn State University, Purdue University, The Christ College of Nursing, The Modern College of Design, Ohio State University, United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, US Army, University of Cincinnati, University of Rio Grande, University of Toledo, West Point Academy, Wilmington College, Wright State University and more.