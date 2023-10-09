Jay H. Ross, age 61 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. Jay was born December 19, 1961 in West Union to the late Harold F. & Geneva (Baldwin) Ross.

Survivors include his wife, Noelle Ross of Peebles; son, Justin Ross and Vanessa of West Union; daughters Brittany Aldridge of Winchester, Jessica Rose of Peebles and Morgan Ross of Sardinia; sister Neita Nicely of West Union; and eight grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.