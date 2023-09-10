Submitted News

Bob and Joyce King have been chosen as the Grand Marshals for the 2023 Peebles Old Timers Days.

Bob King was born to Marjorie King and Byron King in November of 1954 and spent his childhood playing on the streets of Peebles andlearning valuable lessons from his hard-working father and mother. Joyce King was born to Geraldine and Rae Campton in November of1957 and grew up just across the railroad tracks from Bob. They both graduated from Peebles High School and met in March of 1976 while both working at Burton McFarland’s Ford dealership and garage in Peebles, Ohio. Bob was working as a mechanic and Joyce as a secretary.

On November 13,1976 after a quick courtship and a surprise elopement to Tennessee, the two were married and began their life together. Their first child, Ben King, was born in April of 1978 and four years later in March of 1982 their daughter Amy King was born, completing their family.

Bob worked many years at Plum Run Stone where he continued to develop his skills as a mechanic, he worked there from 1980 – 2001. In September of that year Bob left his job at Plum Run and was hired at General Electric in Peebles where he remained until his retirement in 2017. After having children, Joyce was a stay at home mom, or as she likes to call it a “domestic engineer”. Throughout the years of her children growing up, many friends and children spent time in her home which was always open to all.

Joyce also served as a member of the Adams County Ohio Valley School Board, beginning in 2000, until her resignation in 2006. Although children and jobs have been an important part of Bob and Joyce King’s life, their biggest life decision came in April of 1985 when they chose to give their hearts to Jesus Christ and began a lifelong journey of serving God and giving back to others.

In 1994 Bob and Joyce began pastoring their first church, Burns Chapel CCCU, and remained there until 2001 when they were led to leave Burns Chapel and accept the position of youth pastor at the Peebles Church of God. Always praying and being led by God, they remained there until 2004 when they accepted the role of senior pastor at the Bentonville CCCU until 2009. In 2009 they felt that God was asking them to take some time to reflect and refuel their souls, so they took a one year break and attended local churches with friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.

After that break, they began pastoring the Fairview Chapel CCCU in Pike County where they served from 2010-2016. They currently pastor the Peebles Church of the Nazarene, also known asthe Church at Peebles, and enjoy being able to serve God and their community within the city limits of Peebles,where they both grew up and have lived their lives. Joyce had a nursing home ministry for about 10 years, has volunteered countless hours in our community and worked withchildren in ministry throughout her Christian life. She desires more than anything to pass the love of Christ to those around her. Bob has been a devoted pastor and followed God in sharing the message of salvation to all those he comes in contact with. He has been involvedin many community activities including the lighting of the Christmas Tree, opening prayers for commissioners meetings, festivals andcommunity events. They host multiple events for the community andalways invite all who will come.

The Kings enjoy spending time with their children and their spouses, Ben and Carissa King and Amy and Jeremy Hoop and they enjoy their most enjoyable life role as “Mammie” and “Papaw” to their six grandchildren- Dalton, Brennan, Aubree, Addie, Harper and Jase.

At this years Peebles Old Timers Day Festival you’ll find them at their church booth ready to share God’s word or simply listen. It is very likely you already know Bob and Joyce and if you do stop by and reconnect, but if you don’t already know them, please take the time to stop and say hello and meet these wonderful Peebles community members who have spent their life here giving back and giving to others.