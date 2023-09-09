By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

From time to time, my hide is nailed to the wall by an irate reader of this column. Most of the time they are taking exception to some detail I’ve written that they think is incorrect. Well, when it comes to historical research, many times conflicting facts are discovered which can be most perplexing.

It is then the dilemma of the researcher to decide which fact (or date, or spelling, etc.) is the correct one to use. And no matter which one is decided upon, someone will disagree.

One of the best ways to circumvent these knotty problems is to find the earliest documented source on the subject being studied. However, even this is not fool proof. Occasionally the earliest records are found to be in error. Unfortunately, many of these early “mistakes” have been perpetuated down through the years by well meaning chroniclers of history who did not take the time and effort to cross-check and document the facts.

One of the best examples of perpetuating an old error in Adams County’s history is the maligned statement that it is the fourth oldest county in Ohio. My blood pressure rises every time I see that in print. I have even seen it in publications produced with state funds and written by professional historians. Even the great historian, Henry Howe, blew it in his comprehensive history of Ohio.

Most historian, Howe included, want to place Wayne County ahead of Adams. If they would only take the time to properly research, they would discover that, yes, there was a Wayne County created within the Northwest Territory in 1796. But this Wayne County was reduced a number of times and ended up in a different state. Today, it is in Michigan with Detroit as its county seat. Wayne County, Ohio was not formed until 1808, eleven years after the formation of Adams County, Adams County is Ohio’s third oldest county. Case closed.

Another example of conflicting data concerns West Union. Although it is not an earthshaking problem, this one clearly points out the vexations confronted by researchers. The question is, does our county seat have a Mound Street or a Mount Street? The only remaining sign (rusted and in two pieces) marking this boulevard conspicuously states Mount street whereas the official county map produced by the county engineer’s office reads Mound Street. Residents living on that street are also divided in opinion. Some say they live on Mount, to others say Mound Street. Which is correct?

I thought this problem was solved when I published Landmarks of West Union Ohio in 1980. In that book as reproduced the official plat of the new county seat dated May 16, 1804 as found in the county recorder’s office. No problem, No questions. It clearly reads Mound Street. Case closed? I thought so, but not quite. The Adams County Historical Society was recently given an original copy of the plat of West Union dated April 30, 1804.

You guessed it, This map shows Mount Street and so the great controversy rages on. It’s a trivial matter for certain, but one which illustrates the frustrations encountered by the modern researcher. So, I leave it up to you readers, does West Union have a Mound Street or Mount Street?