, 64 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Dennis was born on May 15, 1959, in Adams County, the son of the late Dale and Betty (Gaffin) Pence. Dennis took great pride in his work as a truck driver and local farmer. He also was a member of the Farm Bureau, Democratic Party- Central Committee, Winchester Homecoming Festival Committee and The Winchester Coffee Club. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his stepsister, Debbe Foster and his special friend, Traci Jenkins.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Matt) Grooms of West Union and Derrick (Monica) Pence of Seaman. Along with his stepmother, Anna Mary Pence of Seaman; his sister, Dee Oldham of Idaho and his stepsisters, Mary Beth (Terry) Louderback of Peebles and Teresa Chaney of Seaman. Dennis will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Landon, Dalton, Kyser and Denali.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel) in Seaman. Robbie Blythe officiated the service and the burial followed at the Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel) in Seaman, Ohio.