By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Information from AAA7 – Storms – Stay Safe When the Power Goes Out: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 400 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning each year, with some fatalities having occurred during severe weather when people use substitute or improvised sources of power. But the CDC says carbon monoxide poisoning is “entirely preventable.”

Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector on each level of the home. Carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless, is produced by appliances that burn gas, oil, kerosene, wood or wood products. Early

symptoms of poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness and nausea, but it can go undetected if you’re

asleep. The CDC recommends checking batteries on your devices each spring and fall.

Use a generator only outdoors, more than 20 feet away from your home. Never use a generator, gasoline powered engine, camp stove or charcoal-burning device in a confined or semi-confined space, such as your home, basement or garage. Remember that opening doors and windows, and using fans, will not prevent carbon monoxide from building up.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges or spikes when power returns.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed — refrigerators will keep food cold for about four hours, and freezers will keep food cold for about 48 hours. If power is out for more than a day, throw out any medication that requires refrigeration.

After An Emergency – Do not call 911 to ask about a power outage. In case of a power outage, use battery-operated equipment to listen to news and radio stations for updates. During and after an emergency, it is important to stay calm. Even after an event, there may still be many dangers. Stay tuned to your local emergency station and follow the advice of trained professionals. Unless told to evacuate, avoid roads to allow emergency vehicles access. What you do next can save your life and the lives of others.

• Assist the person in your care who may be vulnerable if exposed to extreme heat or cold.

• Locate a flashlight with batteries to use until power comes back on. Do not use candles—this can cause a fire.

• Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep in cold.

• Do not use the kitchen stove to heat your home—this can cause a fi re or fatal gas leak.

• Use extreme caution when driving. If traffic signals are out, treat each signal as a stop sign—come to a complete stop at every intersection and look before you proceed.

Safety Tips – Gas Leaks: Natural gas leaks and explosions are responsible for a significant number of fires following disasters. It is vital that all household members know how to shut off natural gas. Because there are different gas shutoff procedures for different gas meter configurations, it is important to contact your local gas company for guidance on preparation and response regarding gas appliances and gas service to your home.

When you learn the proper shut-off procedure for your meter, share the information with everyone in your household. Be sure not to actually turn off the gas when practicing the proper gas shut-off procedure.

If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and get everyone out quickly. Turn off the gas, using the outside main valve if you can, and call the gas company from a neighbor’s home.

Caution – If you turn off the gas for any reason, a qualified professional must turn it back on. NEVER attempt to turn the gas back on yourself.

Source: www.ready.gov/safety-skills

