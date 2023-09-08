Clarence N. Morrison, Jr., 86, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born May 16, 1937 in Adams County, son of the late Clarence Noble Sr. and Margaret A. O’Cull Morrison.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Bays Morrison, whom he married September 20, 1959. Clarence was a lifetime farmer, a member of Union Church of Bentonville and a lifetime member of the NRA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert “Robbie” Morrison; daughter, Deborah “Debbie” White; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” White Jr.; sister, Patricia McFarland; and a brother, Donald Morrison.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Richard Julian) Morrison; grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda Morrison and a daughter-in-law, Susan (Kevin) Shupert ,all of Manchester as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in Weswt Union, under the direction of the Wilson Funeral Home of Manchester. Rev. Darrell Myers will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Union Church of Bentonville, 7078 SR 41, Manchester, OH 45144.