Submitted News

Randall “R2” Dunkin. a North Adams High School sophomore, was recently chosen to represent Ohio as one of only 16 students from a 13-state region for the 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The ARC Appalachian STEM Academy Bridge Program is a two-week, fully funded, hands-on learning experience for students who previously completed the 2021 or 2022 ARC/ORAU Middle School Summer Science Academy as an 8th grader but are not yet old enough to apply for the Appalachian STEM Academy High School Program.

The Appalachian Bridge Academy STEM Program is hosted by the Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and builds upon the knowledge the participants gained in the Science Academy. The program is a gateway to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in the Appalachian region. All participants work with a master teacher, assistant teacher, and other experts to conduct guided group science, math, and computer science technology research projects.

The program culminates in a final group presentation where participants showcase their work. R2’s research team developed and presented a novel way for people to monitor their own drinking water quality: through a mail-in kit that they can use to sample their water and then send it to water quality professionals for analysis.