“But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The LORD does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:7

The things that motivate, compel, and influence our fleshly components don’t matter to God. Our appearance doesn’t matter. Our intellect doesn’t matter. Our achievements and successes don’t matter. Our past doesn’t matter, and our present struggles don’t matter. What does matter is God’s call on our lives and His work in our hearts. God tells us again and again that what matters is the finished work of Jesus and our hearts’ response to that work of redemption.

Never did I think that I would order fertile quail eggs from Amazon, but here I am about to tell of my experience doing just that. Prior to ordering Coturnix eggs, it was a research mission to find the best quail breed for our family to invest in.

My husband and I researched things like breed temperament, appearance, and logistical needs such as space, maturation rate, laying habits, eggs size, and breed origin. After many dead ends with hatcheries and moments of cold feet, we took the plunge and ordered Coturnix eggs online. This breed checked many boxes, but the real reason we ended up with this breed is because it was the only one available in the timeframe we were hoping to get them. So, our incubation journey commenced.

As one would imagine, I was nervous to order something this fragile to be shipped across states. Most of the hardships I tried to avoid happened anyway. The incubator was marketed as much larger and the farm sent several extra eggs in case of cracks along the way or infertile eggs in the bunch and the delivery was messed up.

What happened next was a normal part of “farming” but it was difficult for me. My husband and I were left with the task of choosing which eggs to incubate and which ones would not be incubated. (Unfortunately, the incubator was advertised to fit 56 eggs but truly held 24.) Once more on this venture, we were forced to look at the size, hardiness, and design of the eggs to decide their future. We had nothing else to go on save for appearance.

I am so thankful that God do not choose us to be loved and used by Him on the same factors we humans choose things. It’s not by our strength and might or capacity to love or share or forgive. I’m thankful we aren’t judged by our ability to not worry, fear, doubt, or judge. Our worth to God isn’t based on our beauty, friendliness, or hope. Without the work of the Holy Spirit, these attributes are dormant, shriveled, nonexistent.

He chose to love us and use us before we took our first breath. He would never have designed us and formed us if He didn’t have a specific place to use us. He gave us life and sustains us each day because He loves us and has a place for us. Our worth isn’t found in anything we have to offer or can obtain. Our worth rests in Jesus. He transferred His right standing before God to present us holy and pure. And because of Jesus we are co-heirs, not beneath Him, but equal in God’s eyes. Wow. What a gift!

I am so thankful that God doesn’t look at us and only choose those who are strong, beautiful, and successful according to the flesh. Because of Jesus, I have a seat at the table. We are all invited. Let’s allow the Holy Spirit to use us to crowd that table. God doesn’t want empty seats!

“ For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love he predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will— to the praise of his glorious grace, which he has freely given us in the One he loves. In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace that he lavished on us…” Ephesians 1:4-8