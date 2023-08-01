Evelyn Yvonne (Crothers) Merz, 86, passed away on Sunday July 30, 2023 at Courthouse Manor in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. She was born December 31, 1936 in Peebles. She is preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Pearlie (Hill) Crothers and one son, Keith Allen Merz.

Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Karla Annett Merz; three sons, Kelly Ernest Merz, Keiven Arnold Merz and Kerry Anthony Merz; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

Evelyn was a devoted mother and grandmother and she adored her family. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and reading Reader’s Digest. She was a member of Evergreen Church in Peebles and attended Peebles High School.

Ms. Merz will be cremated. There are not services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.