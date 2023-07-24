Kathleen “Kate” Robinson, 67 years of Mowrystown, passed away on Thursday July 13, 2023.

She was born on July 10, 1956, the daughter of the late Harold and JoAnn Wallace. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her brother, Michael Wallace.

Kate is survived by her children, Kyle (Soyoung) Carpenter of Columbus, Cassandra (Tyler) Cantrell of West Union, Kari (Joshua) Robinson-Ferrin of Hollow Beach, Florida and Steven (Alyssa) Robinson of DeRidder, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Ethan Cantrell, Alex Carpenter, Aubrey Ferrin, Hayden Carpenter, Elexa Cantrell, Aurora Robinson, Skylar Robinson and Ellasandra Cantrell; siblings, Johnathan Wallace, Christina Wallace, Susana Frazer and James Wallace;and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Pavillion Building located at 2223 Russelville Road in Winchester, Ohio from 3 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.