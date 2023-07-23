James “Jamie” Dwayne Gillespie, Jr., age 37, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born on September 20, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of James Dwayne Gillespie Sr. and Sharon Kay (Baker) Gillespie.

Jamie was a “jack of all trades, master of none”, he was a perfectionist that loved to know exactly how everything worked before completing a job. He was very artistic, loved science, nature, the outdoors, and his dreams were to move to Alaska and live off the land. Jamie was loved by so many, and he will be deeply missed.

Jamie is survived by his father, James Dwayne Gillespie, Sr.; his mother, Sharon Kay Gillespie; three sons, James Dwayne Gillespie III, Jolan Benjamin Gillespie and Eli Gage Gillespie; a sister, Sharon Katherine Edmisten; two nieces, Jody Paige Edmisten and Jadelyn Erin Edmisten; wife, Sarah Gillespie; mother of Eli, Cindy Tolle; three aunts, Denice Lynn Gillespie, Darla Kay (Mark) Phelps, Debbie Ann Davis, and many more extended family, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p..m. on Thursday July 27, 2023, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday July 28 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Louisville Cemetery, Louisville Road in Peebles, Ohio.