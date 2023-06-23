News Release

The Young Memorial Scholarship is an academic/athletic scholarship that honors the lives of David and Mark Young.

The 2023 recipients of the Young Memorial Scholarships are North Adams High School’s Keetyn Hupp and West Union High School’s Payton Stapleton.

The Recipients:

Graduating with Honors, Keetyn Hupp was ranked first in her class. During high school, she was a three-year Varsity basketball player (All-League two years, Second Team AllDdistrict, OPSWA Southeast First Team All-District) and a four-year varsity volleyball player (SHAC Player of the Year 2022, All-League 2021 and 2022, District Honorable Mention 2021, First Team All-District 2022, All-State Honorable Mention 2022, 1015 career kills). Keetyn was the recipient of the C103 Scholarship as well as the Silent Servant Scholarship. She was a member of the Beta Club for four years and National Honor Society for two years and was a part of both Prom and Homecoming Committees. Keetyn will be attending Wilmington College in the fall to study Education and minor in Coaching. She also signed to play basketball with Wilmington. Keetyn is the daughter of Lori and Jason Hupp, sister of Lakyn Hupp, granddaughter of Jim and Melissa Hupp and Alyse and Bill Pettit, and niece of Jim Fisher.

Payton Stapleton graduated in the Top 10 of her class. She graduated from Southern State with her Associate of Arts with Honors. Payton was on the All A Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll throughout her high school career, including the President’s list two semesters (senior year) from SSCC. She was a four-sport athlete playing basketball, softball, volleyball and golf. Payton served as team captain for softball (sophomore and junior year), volleyball (senior year), basketball (senior year), and golf (junior and senior year). She was involved in Beta for four years, National Honor Society, 4-H for 10 years, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 100 for 14 years, and TAG (talented and gifted) since third grade. Payton will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall. As a Bearcat, she will focus her studies in Nursing and then furthering her education to become a Nurse Anesthetist. She also plans to get a minor in Mortuary Science and start her own private practice. Payton is the daughter of Chad and Jodi Stapleton, sister of Piper Stapleton, granddaughter of Denver and Teressa Shoemaker and Shirley Stapleton.

In Honor Of:

David Young graduated from West Union High School in 1972. At WUHS, David participated in basketball and baseball. He continued his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Education. David returned to Ohio where he taught Science, Health and Physical Education. He also began his coaching career, most notably basketball, where he coached at West Union, Waverly, Minford, Whiteoak and, finally North Adams, for 23 years. David’s achievements include many SHL Coach of the Year awards, District 14 Coach of the Year and, in 2009, Ohio Coach of the Year in Division III. David was very proud of his players, school and community. He found the most joy when his players succeeded off the court.

Mark Young graduated from West Union High School in 1978. At West Union, Mark was a tri-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football. He excelled on the gridiron and received many offers to take his football talents to the next level. Mark, focusing on education, attendedEastern Kentucky University where he majored in Business Administration. Mark became a world traveler as he worked his way through the United States Department of Defense. When Mark passed, he was working directly with Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and his administration. Some of Mark’s achievements include: The Army Value of Engineering Award (1991), the 2004 Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Award (NASA) and, most notably, Al Gore’s Golden Hammer Award in 1999.

Thank You:

The Young Family would like to take the time to thank all those who have donated to the foundation and would like to wish the best of luck to both Keetyn and Payton. Your qualities and successes are true indications on why both of you have been chosen for this scholarship.