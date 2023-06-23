Submitted News

Setting Appalachian Ohio students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post- secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region.

FAO partners with the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund. The West Union Alumni & Friends Educational Fund was created to support the educational purposes and activities as determined by the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Endowment Committee.

In 2023, the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Education Fund is awarding five scholarships to graduating seniors of West Union High School.

• Tanner Adkins will be attending Cincinnati Technical and Community College and majoring in Culinary Arts and Baking and Pastry Arts.

• MaKenna Armstrong will attend Brigham Young University and will major in Psychology.

• Emma Griffin will be attending the University of Cincinnati and plans to be a Physical Therapist Assistant.

• Ethan Thompson is attending Wilmington College and will major in English.

• Kaitlyn Vogler will be attending the University of Cincinnati and will major in Dietetics.

Each student will receive $1000 for the 2023-24 academic year and another $1000 for the 2024-25 academic year, provided they maintain a high GPA and remain in good standing.

To date the West Union Schools and Alumni Educational Fund has granted in excess of $40,000 in gifts and scholarships.

If you would like to make a contribution or are interested in how you can help, please contact Dennis Sizemore or send your donation to West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Education Fund; P.O. Box 444; West Union, Ohio 45693.