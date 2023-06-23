By Julia McCane-Knox

Experience a summer like never before by participating in Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now! Sign up for the reading challenge in the library or with the Beanstack app. When you meet your goal, you will earn prizes! Bring your completed book log to the front desk or show us the app on your smart device to pick up your prizes. In addition, bring the whole family together by coming to one of our fascinating programs.

Need an enriching activity to do with your baby, toddler, or preschooler? Facilitate a love of learning in children and help them build strong learning foundations for school success by bringing them to Storytime this summer. Storytime not only gives you the opportunity to spend time together, but it also provides literacy-boosting benefits to help children prepare for kindergarten.

In this program, children and families learn through immersive and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Friendship Storytime will be on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “With a Friend” rhyme, create a Friendship Tree Craft, have a Friendship Interview, and listen to “How to Spot a Best Friend” by Bea Birdsong.

Diversity Storytime will be on Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” make a craft, and listen to “Together We Grow” by Susan Vaught.

Diversity Storytime will be on Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” create a Sea Creatures Craft, and listen to “Walking Together” by Albert Marshall.

Egypt Storytime will be on Thursday, June 29 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Pharaoh Headdress Craft, and listen to “Ten Little Mummies” by Philip Yates.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn about events for every age. Teens are invited to make Tie-Dye Totes at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Peebles Library. Pre-registration is required due to limited supplies; register on our Calendar of Events or by calling the library.

Need an activity for the whole family? Have fun creating Perler bead crafts with plastic beads and patterns at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the West Union Library. This program is recommended for children aged 5 and older.

Discover new tails in the library. Slither to our Snake Discovery Program at the Adams County Public Libraries this June. In this program, we will interact with a live brown snake and learn from AmeriCrops Service Members about our native reptiles and how they impact our ecosystems. The schedule is as follows: Peebles Library: Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m. — North Adams Library: Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m. — West Union Library: Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. — Manchester Library: Tuesday, June 27 at 1 p.m.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.