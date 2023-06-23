By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Looking for something different to do this weekend? How about joining a few of our staff members at the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition’s 3rd Annual Paddlefest on June 24, 2023. This Fund Raiser helps the Coalition in its mission to, “improve the health and well-being of the children of Adams County and their families by assisting the community in creating a culture of wellness through increased physical activities and improved nutrition.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and we launch at 10 a.m. from the Public Access at State Route 125 and the State Route 348 Bridge in West Union. Cost is $25 per person (age 12+) and you’ll receive a goodie-bag then an enjoyable four miles down Ohio Brush Creek.

This will be a limited-timed event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. so participants can enjoy music, vendors, food and fun at our egress point at MoonDoggie LIVERee, 4590 Brush Creek Road, Manchester, Ohio 45144.

Bring your kayak, innertube or canoe and enjoy the day in nature. Even if you don’t kayak or canoe, you are welcome to come, cheer us on in the beginning and greet us at the end and spend the day with us!

Did you know there is a public transit system in Adams County? If you need to get to a doctor appointment, need to grocery shop or would like to come to our agency for our Lunch, Cards and Game Day once a month, FRS Transportation can offer a more affordable way to get around.

· For any to/from trip (home to doctor, store, etc.) within West Union Village, price will be $1 each way per person or a total of $2 round trip. You can also purchase a 30-day monthly pass for $20.

· Any to/from trip within Adams County, price will be $2 each way per person or $4 round trip. The 30-day monthly pass will be $30..

· Any to/from trip from Adams County to either Brown or Highland County the price will be $4 each way per person or $8 round trip. The 30-day monthly pass will be $35.

This is a wonderful service available to all residents of Adams County! For details or to purchase a monthly pass, please contact FRS Transportation in West Union at (937) 779-3212.

Applications for the 2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program can be picked up at the Adams County Senior Citizens office at 10835 State Route 41S, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Severe summer weather and conditions can increase your risk of falling. Falls are not a normal part of aging, but as we age, we may be more susceptible to serious injury from a fall. Most falls can be prevented when you understand your risks and take steps to remove or avoid hazards.

· Heat and dehydration can make you dizzy, which can lead to falls. Drink plenty of liquids and seek cool shelter during the hottest part of the day.

· Summer storms can cause a variety of tripping hazards from power outages to debris on outdoor walkways.

· Never walk or drive into flood waters! Still water can make you trip and moving water can knock you off of your feet.

· Now that warm weather is here, you are likely to be more active. Ask your doctor or physical therapist about strategies to safely increase your activity levels.

Stay cool and stay steady this summer.

Just A Thought: “Being able to smell the fresh air and disconnect from the news and your phone—there’s nothing like it.” ~Jason Ward