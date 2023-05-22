Eugene V. Doss, age 35 of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away at UC Medical Center on September 24,2022

Eugene was the son of Sherry Doss(Downs) of Mount Orab, Ohio and Eugene (George) Doss of Sardinia, Ohio

Eugene is survived by his daughter Kendra Doss and his sisters, Leah Downs and Erica Nesbitt; nephew Wiley Brown; grandparent Linda Downs and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by many friends and family members.

The celebration of life will be held on May 28, 2023 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Seaman American Legion Post #633, 17825 OH 247 Seaman, Ohio 45679.