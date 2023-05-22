News Release

The Adams County Ohio Valley Local Board of Education has selected Dawn Wallace to serve as their superintendent effective August 1, 2023.

Mrs. Wallace will replace Mr. Richard Seas who is retiring. Mr. Seas served the district as Superintendent for eight years.

“We are very pleased with the amount and quality of candidates we had interested in this position” said Board President Dr. Gay Lynn Shipley. “We have an amazing district and are very excited about this next school year. We are looking forward to working with Mrs. Wallace. She brings an abundant amount of talents and skills to our school district. We are very excited to welcome her as Superintendent of Adams County Ohio Valley Local Schools.”

Incoming Superintendent Wallace said “It is incredibly humbling and an honor to be selected to serve Adams County. As a Peebles High School alum, it is beyond gratifying to return to the district in a capacity to help shape it for generations to come.” She continued, “I look forward to working with the board of education, teachers, administration, and staff to cultivate a culture of belonging and success for our students and to create opportunities for innovation and excellence for the district.”

With 32 years of experience in education, Mrs. Wallace has a broad variety of experiences ranging from classroom instruction to building principalship to consultation within an Ohio Education Service Center. The bulk of her career has been as an administrative leader where she has built extensive expertise in curriculum, leadership development, and equitable learning environments. In her most recent post as Coordinator of Student Services for neighboring Eastern Local School District, Mrs. Wallace was able to add to her portfolio of experience skills and competencies in the Department of Education title programs. Throughout her career, Mrs. Wallace’s variety of experiences have naturally culminated to make her an exceptional choice for the superintendent position.

Mrs. Wallace added, “I come from a family of educators and, like my grandmother before me, I have prioritized making education accessible, welcoming, and meaningful for all students. I deeply value the role that our schools play in our communities and I am sensitive to the awesome responsibility we have to support all kids in positioning them for their best future.” In

closing, Mrs. Wallace added, “My heart is overflowing for the opportunity to share my passion with the community I call home.”

Mrs. Wallace lives in Peebles, Ohio with her husband, Rodney and fur kids, Max and Buck. Most of her time is spent enjoying time with children and her beloved grandchildren.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center was proud to assist Adams County Ohio Valley Board of Education in their search for a Superintendent to lead the district.