Anthony Wayne Benjamin, Sr., 62, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at West Chester Hospital – UC Health. He was born January 12, 1961 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by father, Harlan Wayne Benjamin and son, Anthony Wayne Benjamin, Jr.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Bobbie Gayle (Hill) Benjamin of West Union; one sister, Rhonda Tucker of Cleves; six brothers, Rodney (Crystal) Benjamin of Cincinnati, Vincent (Dina) Benjamin of Cincinnati, Jeffrey Benjamin of West Union, Michael Benjamin of West Union, James (Polly) Benjamin of Harlan and Steven Benjamin of Cincinnati; special friends Damon Owens and Curtis Owens; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The public visitation will be from 5– 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

Mr. Benjamin will be cremated.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.