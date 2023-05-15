Norma L. Hoop Liles, of Stuart, Florida, went to be with Jesus on her 93rd birthday, October 22, 2022. She was born to the late Ollie and Josephine Hoop of Peebles, Ohio, on October 22, 1929.

Norma was a devout Christian and loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She sang in the church choir, wrote Christian poetry, and loved music. She enjoyed playing the card game Skipbo and working on plastic canvas in her free time. Norma retired as a Supervisor in Data Processing after working for Dayco Corporation for 27 years.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Schneider of Stuart, Florida; and granddaughters, Bobbi Lynn Wojick of Stuart, Florida and Melodi (Tyler) Barnes of British Columbia, Canada; along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, two brothers and seven sisters.

A memorial service will be held on May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles, Ohio.

Memorial donations in loving memory of Norma can be made to the ARC of Martin County, https://www.arcmc.org/ or 2001 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted under the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.

Memorial services are under the care of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes of Peebles, Ohio.