Sandra (Setty) Lewis, 78, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 24, 1945 in West Union. She was preceded in death by husband Buddy Lewis on March 22, 2017; parents: Berlin Setty, Sr. and Thelma Kate (Brooks) Setty; one sister, Connie Marcantel; one grandson and one great grandson.

Sandra is survived by five sons- Dwayne Brown and Donna of Peebles, Dennis Setty of Peebles, Dana Setty and Jana of California, Kentucky, Scott Bentley of West Union, and Kevin Bentley of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and two brothers- Berlin Setty, Jr. and Judy of West Union and Randy Setty of Dayton.

Sandra retired from United Dairy Farmers in West Union.

The public Graveside Funeral Service is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Green Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.