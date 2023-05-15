Charlene H. Wolke, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. Charlene was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 1, 1940 to the late Olive and Charles Daley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers, Edward, Charles, Robert, Earl and Eugene; three sisters, Ruth, Martha and Patty; two granddaughtersm Stacy and Miley; as well as her daughter-in-law Karen Wolke.

She is survived by her children, Bobby Wolke, Nicholas Wolke, Charlotte Hackworth, Bill and Linda Wolke, Earl and Toni Wolke and Gail and Danny Knechtly; two sisters, Lora James and Joyce Whaley; one brother, Orville and Mary Anne Daley; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Charlene enjoyed crocheting, sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to help others and was a STNA for many years before retiring with the state of Florida, ending her days spent with family.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.