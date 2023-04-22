April is Stress Awareness Month

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

April is Stress Awareness Month and stress is something everyone experiences. Whether it be eustress over a positive life event like a wedding or the birth of a child or stress as a natural response to being overwhelmed – it’s real and causes us to take note.

This reporter experienced a new practice during a weekend retreat called a “fire circle.” The process was insightful and proved spiritual and beneficial. Fire represents passion, inspiration, and energy that can be volatile if left unchecked. Watching the flames gave pause and welcomed focus and the quiet made space for reflection. Slowly the fire died, and people shared their thoughts. There is such strength in vulnerability. It was like going to church without a pastor; everyone spoke life into one another.

One shared, “My heart is crying, but the tears won’t come.” Does that resonate with you? Another talked about the river flowing inside us. It makes one consider the fire that consumes many of us in the way of passion about our jobs, families, politics, sporting events, and current events. If we don’t power down – will we burn up?

Another voice asked, “Where is your water?” There was none in sight until a few tears came from some of the participants. Water sustains us and gives us peace and calm – but it can also rage. Fire and water represent creativity, life, and fertility. They also denote life and death, as they both can destroy. We need balance.

Stress is inherent to who we are and how we live. The need for balance is crucial. Whether you engage in a fire circle, pray, walk in the woods, or sit by a stream, find your way to manage stress. Check out local or online resources geared to help bring attention to the negative impact of stress.

If you’ve heard the adage “burning the candle at both ends,” or you’d use it to describe your situation – today is an excellent day to become aware and consider where you spend your energy. Does your fire burn with no calm in sight? Where is your water?