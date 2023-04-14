By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

April 16 – 22 is National Volunteer Week – thank a volunteer! People who offer their services to others are crucial to the goodwill and success within a community.

Nationaltoday.com states, “The National Volunteer Week officially took root in the U.S. in 1974, many thanks to the 37th U.S. President, Richard Nixon, who established it with an executive order. It has since become a tradition followed by other emerging presidents to date, growing to incorporate different willing participants and featuring a variety of projects and events that span throughout the week. The National Volunteer Week is organized by the U.S. organization — Points of Light Foundation, whose mission is ‘to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take actions that change the world’ and Volunteering Canada — a charity initiative that provides expertise on volunteerism with the lens on increasing participation and quality of volunteer experiences.”

If you know an individual who gives of their time and talents for the betterment of Adams County and its citizens, please email a photo and description about how they “help” to slarson@www.peoplesdefender.com by Friday, April 21 at 5 p.m. and we will feature them in the April 26 edition of The People’s Defender.

As Mr. Roger’s momma said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”